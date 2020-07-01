Protesters say they were told to leave Memphis City Hall Plaza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis protesters said they have been told to relocate from City Hall Plaza by 7:30 a.m. or they could be arrested for unlawful assembly.

Demonstrators have been outside City Hall for days, they have been demanding police reform from the City of Memphis.

WMC Action News 5 reported SWAT vans stationed near the protesting area.

Earlier back and forth between protesters in police. Protesters say a protester was body slammed by police. pic.twitter.com/33MbYe3gcK — Camille Connor (@CamilleConnor) July 1, 2020

WATCH: Protesters say they have been told to leave Memphis City Hall Plaza. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

