Protesters say they were told to leave Memphis City Hall Plaza
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis protesters said they have been told to relocate from City Hall Plaza by 7:30 a.m. or they could be arrested for unlawful assembly.
Demonstrators have been outside City Hall for days, they have been demanding police reform from the City of Memphis.
WMC Action News 5 reported SWAT vans stationed near the protesting area.
