Advertisement

S.C. schools report more than 16,000 students unaccounted for since shutdown

Senator Katrina Shealy said she is concerned about the safety of some of the students.
(Gray News)
(Gray News)(KY3)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT/WIS) - South Carolina schools have been unable to make contact with 16,085 students across the state since schools were closed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a South Carolina Department of Education survey.

Senator Katrina Shealy said she is concerned about the safety of some of the students. The data from the survey includes responses from every school district in the state.

“These aren’t numbers these are real children. We need to find out what’s going on,” she said. Sen. Shealy said she believes most of the children are fine, their contact information may not be up to date or they moved in with family somewhere else. But she is worried about some kids who might be in really bad situations.

In May, officials said nearly 30,000 to 40,000 students were unaccounted for. Officials with the Department of Education said they are working on a plan to get in contact with the final 16,000 students.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Seattle police start clearing ‘occupied’ zone, make arrests

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

WVLT News

Comcast looking to hire customer care representatives in Tennessee

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Comcast said it will offer health benefits, free Xfinity television and internet services for employees.

WVLT News

More than 20 new laws take effect July 1 in Tennessee

Updated: 59 minutes ago
More than 20 new laws will go into effect in Tennessee on Wednesday, July 1.

WVLT News

Protesters say they were told to leave Memphis City Hall Plaza

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Memphis protesters said they have been told to relocate or they could be arrested for unlawful assembly.

Latest News

WVLT News

Memphis website to allow online filing of police complaints

Updated: 3 hours ago
The website launched Tuesday and will let citizens submit questions and suggestions about the police department.

WVLT News

Grants available to help childcare agencies through pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Grants for up to 60 days of lost income are still available, including retroactively back to March.

WVLT News

Roadside assistance firm to add 900 jobs in Tennessee growth

Updated: 3 hours ago
The company responds to about 12 million requests for roadside and accident help annually.

WVLT News

Which masks work best? Experts now know

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
While you prepare for the July Fourth holiday weekend, health officials urge you to still wear face masks. Learn which types work best.

WVLT News

KSP: 2 men fatally shot by deputies in 3 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kentucky State Police said two men were shot and killed by authorities in a three-day span in separate incidents.

Forecast

Scattered storms today then clearing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more scattered rain and storms today, but this is the last of this string of days with on and off rain. This is the last of the risk of isolated flooding. Then the view clears and it heats up for several days.