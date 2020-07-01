S.C. schools report more than 16,000 students unaccounted for since shutdown

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT/WIS) - South Carolina schools have been unable to make contact with 16,085 students across the state since schools were closed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a South Carolina Department of Education survey.

Senator Katrina Shealy said she is concerned about the safety of some of the students. The data from the survey includes responses from every school district in the state.

“These aren’t numbers these are real children. We need to find out what’s going on,” she said. Sen. Shealy said she believes most of the children are fine, their contact information may not be up to date or they moved in with family somewhere else. But she is worried about some kids who might be in really bad situations.

In May, officials said nearly 30,000 to 40,000 students were unaccounted for. Officials with the Department of Education said they are working on a plan to get in contact with the final 16,000 students.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.