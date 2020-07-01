Scattered storms today then clearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more scattered rain and storms today, but this is the last of this string of days with on and off rain. This is the last of the risk of isolated flooding. Then the view clears and it heats up for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A batch of rain and storms is just to our west, helping to created isolated showers and storms this morning. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s.

Wednesday comes with scattered rain and storms developing at times, peaking at a 60% coverage of our area. This is another day where you can get outside, but keep the WVLT Weather app handy for updates and notifications of heavy rain and lightning nearby. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s, around 82 degrees in Knoxville.

Storm chances will start dialing back tonight. We’ll start the night with a 40% coverage but taper off to a spotty shower by the morning. The low will be around 67 degrees by morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have an isolated pop-up possible tomorrow, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a high of 89 degrees.

Now, we’re looking at a good streak of drier days for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday are 90 degrees or a little greater, but humid so it continues to feel warmer in the shade. With more sunshine, it always feels warmer. Isolated rain and storms could pop-up at times. Stay hydrated and safe through the holiday weekend!

Rain chances increase again starting Monday of next week.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

