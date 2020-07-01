Advertisement

Storms cause damage across Knox County

Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.

Papermill Drive, the road right in front of the WVLT News headquarters, flooded, and a teenage girl had to be rescued from the flood waters.

WVLT News Sports Reporter Zack Rickens captured video of the girl being helped after exiting her car in the middle of the road.

After the rain water washed away, it left behind damage to a bridge on Papermill Drive.

Papermill Drive wasn’t the only road hit. Flood waters washed out a road at Robinson and Richland Colony Road leaving a massive sinkhole behind. Crews said it was 16-feet-wide.

A Knoxville Utilities Board truck got stuck in the hole and required help from a crane to lift it out.

This is why we say turn around...this KUB truck got stuck after a road washed out last night in Knox County. Neighbors say a crane had to lift it out and the driver is okay.

Posted by Robert Grant WVLT on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Thousands were without power Monday night, but by Tuesday night, all customers had power.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Johnson City.

WVLT News

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office celebrates K-9’s birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to celebrate the birthday of one of its K-9 officers.

WVLT News

Tenn. state senator ‘quite troubled’ that DCS pays adoption subsidies but doesn’t check on adopted children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is on a mission to make sure the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) performs welfare checks on adopted children whose parents receive adoption subsidy payments from the state of Tennessee.

Latest News

WVLT News

Greg Sankey to testify at Senate hearing on athlete compensation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and others.

WVLT News

Knox County Parks and Rec reveals new COVID-19 plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knox County Parks and Recreation released some updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

Updated: 3 hours ago
New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau say most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

WVLT News

Daughter’s post about father’s death to COVID goes viral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives in some way, but for Sierra O’Brien, it changed her life forever when her father died from the virus in late March.

WVLT News

Man connected to East Tenn. pill mill extradited from Italy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Federal agents called the pill mill one of the largest in Tennessee.