Storms cause damage across Knox County
Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.
Papermill Drive, the road right in front of the WVLT News headquarters, flooded, and a teenage girl had to be rescued from the flood waters.
WVLT News Sports Reporter Zack Rickens captured video of the girl being helped after exiting her car in the middle of the road.
After the rain water washed away, it left behind damage to a bridge on Papermill Drive.
Papermill Drive wasn’t the only road hit. Flood waters washed out a road at Robinson and Richland Colony Road leaving a massive sinkhole behind. Crews said it was 16-feet-wide.
A Knoxville Utilities Board truck got stuck in the hole and required help from a crane to lift it out.
Thousands were without power Monday night, but by Tuesday night, all customers had power.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.