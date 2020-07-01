Storms cause damage across Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms hit East Tennessee Monday night, causing damage in Knox County and flooding more than 10 roads in the area.

Papermill Drive, the road right in front of the WVLT News headquarters, flooded, and a teenage girl had to be rescued from the flood waters.

WVLT News Sports Reporter Zack Rickens captured video of the girl being helped after exiting her car in the middle of the road.

Here’s some jarring video I took around 8:00



Two men rescued two women out of a submerged car on Papermill Drive. All are shaken up but doing okay.



Hear from the two rescuers coming up later on @wvlt pic.twitter.com/rnG1y8LOie — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) June 30, 2020

After the rain water washed away, it left behind damage to a bridge on Papermill Drive.

Damage to the Papermill entrance of our station from yesterday’s storms. @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/TljQa3Pgrp — Harry Sullivan (@SullyWVLT) June 30, 2020

Never underestimate “a little rain.” This is along Papermill Dr. near McKay’s in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/vgb9Xb0bPp — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) June 30, 2020

Papermill Drive wasn’t the only road hit. Flood waters washed out a road at Robinson and Richland Colony Road leaving a massive sinkhole behind. Crews said it was 16-feet-wide.

ROAD CLOSED: last night’s rain washed out the road at Robinson and Richland Colony Road in Knox County. Crews on scene say it’s about 16 feet wide. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/cFjVlHm2UX — Robert Grant (@RobertGrantWVLT) June 30, 2020

A Knoxville Utilities Board truck got stuck in the hole and required help from a crane to lift it out.

This is why we say turn around...this KUB truck got stuck after a road washed out last night in Knox County. Neighbors say a crane had to lift it out and the driver is okay. Posted by Robert Grant WVLT on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Thousands were without power Monday night, but by Tuesday night, all customers had power.

