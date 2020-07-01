Advertisement

Study: Children can transmit COVID-19 like adults

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests children may be able to transmit coronavirus similar to infected adults.

Researchers from the Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva surveyed 23 children, ranging in age from 7 days old to 16 years old, who tested positive for COVID-19.

All but two carried the same amount of virus as adults, and that’s why researchers say children should be considered as transmitters unless proven otherwise.

Fewer children than adults contract COVID-19, fewer develop severe forms of the illness and they don’t seem to be “major drivers of transmission,” but children of all ages have been infected.

The study’s authors say more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in spreading the virus.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Loudoun County Court office employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
An employee at the Loudon County Circuit Court Office has tested positive, according to officials.

National

Russians voters agree to extend Putin’s rule to 2036

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA
A majority of Russians approved amendments to Russia’s constitution in a weeklong vote ending Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, although the balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Coronavirus

Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Coronavirus

Fauci urges planning to get children back to school

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
States are grappling with the question of how to reopen schools amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

WVLT News

Tennessee Smokies announce cancellation of Great Smoky Moutain Autofest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded.

WVLT News

Gov. Lee announces Tennessee has fewest distressed counties since 2007

Updated: 1 hour ago
No new Tennessee counties were added to the list this year.

WVLT News

Obed Wildlife and Scenic River offers children’s summer program

Updated: 1 hour ago
The program will take place on Fridays, beginning July 3 through 31.

WVLT News

Independence Day: Social Distancing Edition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
8 ways to celebrate July 4th, while staying distanced.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.