TDEC issues precautionary fish consumption advisory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced a 6.7-mile extension of the existing precautionary fish consumption advisory due to mercury in smallmouth bass.

The is advisory is in effect for Emory River in Morgan County. A new advisory was issued for a portion of Daddy’s Creek in Morgan and Cumberland counties.

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume the fish they catch,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young said. “Unlike ‘do not consume’ advisories that warn the general population to avoid eating fish from a particular body of water altogether, precautionary fish consumption advisories are specifically directed to sensitive populations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who may eat fish frequently from the same body of water.”

The Emory advisory, which is for all fish species, now extends from U.S. Hwy 27 (mile 12.4) upstream to the mouth of the Obed River at mile 28.4.

TDEC advised pregnant or nursing mothers and children to avoid eating the fish species included in the advisory and that all others limit consumption to one meal per month. Other recreational activities such as boating, swimming, wading, and catch-and-release fishing carry no risk, according to officials.

