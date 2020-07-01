Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies announce cancellation of Great Smoky Moutain Autofest

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Smokies announced the Annual Great Smoky Mountain AutoFest is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded in a timely manner, according to Tennessee Smokies staff.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact events@smokiesbaseball.com.

