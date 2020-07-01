Advertisement

TWRA investigating alleged Johnson City bear encounter

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an alleged bear encounter in Johnson City.
Source: (TWRA)
Source: (TWRA)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an alleged bear encounter in Johnson City.

According to TWRA, a 47-year-old man reported that he was confronted by a black bear that swatted at him around 9:00 p.m. on June 30. The man says he fired a shot at the bear and believes he struck it.

The man’s wife called 911 after the alleged encounter and Johnson City EMS reportedly examined the man, finding very fine scratches to his lower right arm, but he refused medical treatment.

TWRA officials said they did not find any injured bear, or any indication that the bear had been shot, but they set a trap for ‘precautionary measures'.

“TWRA reminds residents to take measures to ensure their homes and surrounding areas are free of bear attractants. Learn how to live responsibly with bears and reduce bear-human interactions by visiting BearWise.org,” TWRA wrote in a release.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

City of Knoxville launches COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

Updated: moments ago
The City of Knoxville in conjunction with East Tennessee 2-1-1 has launched a COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.

WVLT News

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

WVLT News

‘My daughter attempted violent suicide:' Gov. Lee advocates for statewide mental health initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.

WVLT News

West TN police rescue girl swept downstream who was saving boy from creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mt. Juliet police say a teenage girl was pulled from a creek after she got swept away while rescuing an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into the water.

Latest News

WVLT News

Are fireworks allowed in your county?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used.

WVLT News

Kroger Health gets FDA authorization for COVID-19 home test kit

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kroger announced Wednesday, the company was granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.

WVLT News

Inmate at Knox Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office announced a male inmate at its jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

WVLT News

COVID-19 cases surpass 45,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

WVLT News

Nashville DA no longer prosecuting minor marijuana possession charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
The charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.

WVLT News

TSSAA announces plans for football; schedules vote for next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Multiple options for football considered with plan to extend season for girls' soccer.