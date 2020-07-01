TWRA investigating alleged Johnson City bear encounter

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an alleged bear encounter in Johnson City.

According to TWRA, a 47-year-old man reported that he was confronted by a black bear that swatted at him around 9:00 p.m. on June 30. The man says he fired a shot at the bear and believes he struck it.

The man’s wife called 911 after the alleged encounter and Johnson City EMS reportedly examined the man, finding very fine scratches to his lower right arm, but he refused medical treatment.

TWRA officials said they did not find any injured bear, or any indication that the bear had been shot, but they set a trap for ‘precautionary measures'.

“TWRA reminds residents to take measures to ensure their homes and surrounding areas are free of bear attractants. Learn how to live responsibly with bears and reduce bear-human interactions by visiting BearWise.org,” TWRA wrote in a release.

This incident is still under investigation.

