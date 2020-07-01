Virtual learning? Knox County Schools want parent feedback

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Knox County Schools has been developing a plan to reopen schools in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from the school system, Superintendent Bob Thomas intends to reveal the plan to the Board of Education on July 15.

While a spokesperson for KCS said the goal is to return to school in-person, officials are monitoring the situation and coordinating with Governor Bill Lee’s office, the Knox County Health Department and other leaders. Because some families will not be comfortable returning to school, there will be a virtual option for students.

The virtual learning program is being developed and school officials are looking to the public to help shape it.

“We are finalizing the details of this program, but for planning purposes and in order to make decisions about staffing and resources, we need to know how many parents would most likely utilize this virtual option,” the release said.

School officials are asking families who would most likely use the virtual school option to complete an online survey by July 7. Families who wouldn’t use the virtual option are not asked to complete it.

You can take the survey here.

