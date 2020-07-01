Advertisement

Virtual learning? Knox County Schools want parent feedback

Knox County Schools released a survey asking the public for feedback on virtual learning for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Knox County Schools has been developing a plan to reopen schools in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from the school system, Superintendent Bob Thomas intends to reveal the plan to the Board of Education on July 15.

While a spokesperson for KCS said the goal is to return to school in-person, officials are monitoring the situation and coordinating with Governor Bill Lee’s office, the Knox County Health Department and other leaders. Because some families will not be comfortable returning to school, there will be a virtual option for students.

The virtual learning program is being developed and school officials are looking to the public to help shape it.

“We are finalizing the details of this program, but for planning purposes and in order to make decisions about staffing and resources, we need to know how many parents would most likely utilize this virtual option,” the release said.

School officials are asking families who would most likely use the virtual school option to complete an online survey by July 7. Families who wouldn’t use the virtual option are not asked to complete it.

You can take the survey here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Greg Sankey to testify at Senate hearing on athlete compensation

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Sankey will serve as a witness along with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and others.

WVLT News

Knox County Parks and Rec reveals new COVID-19 plan

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Knox County Parks and Recreation released some updated guidelines for use of Parks and Recreation property amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

Updated: 1 hour ago
New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau say most Kentucky residents spent their stimulus check funds on food.

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

Latest News

WVLT News

Man connected to East Tenn. pill mill extradited from Italy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Federal agents called the pill mill one of the largest in Tennessee.

WVLT News

Tennessee: Some first-time voters can’t cast absentee ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee officials say they plan to enforce a requirement that first-time voters who register by mail cast their ballots in person.

WVLT News

Rural Metro investigating South Knox County house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire crews are working a house fire in South Knox County.

WVLT News

Blount Co. woman concerned about school for immune-compromised daughter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A Blount County woman has been debating whether to send her teenager back to school or do virtual learning.

Vols Sports

Massive Vol recruit talks body transformation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jacob Hood drops the weight and catches UT's attention