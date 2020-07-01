West TN police rescue girl swept downstream who was saving boy from creek

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Mt. Juliet police say a teenage girl was pulled from a creek after she got swept away while rescuing an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into the water.

Police say 14-year-old Courtney Lloyd was swept downstream in flooded Cedar Creek around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday trying to rescue a boy who slipped and fell into the water. Her mother tried to get her out, but the water was rushing too swiftly.

When officers got to Courtney, she was clinging to a tree branch and used a rope to get her back to shore.

First Responders Immediately Take Action to Rescue Exhausted 14-year-old Female from Swift, Flooded Creek as She Hung to Tree Branch Mt. Juliet, Tenn. - Five Mt. Juliet officers and three firefighters immediately took action to rescue a 14-year-old female from a swift, flooded creek after she was swept downstream following her rescue of an 11-year-old boy who slipped in. Around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, emergency crews rushed to the report of a child in flooded Cedar Creek, behind the 4000 block of Pisano Street. Initial officers arrived to find the female in distress and holding on to a thin tree branch as swift water rushed around her. Without hesitation, one officer shed his ballistic vest, donned an issued personal flotation device, and entered the water. Using an issued rescue throw rope, tethered to the officer's body, other officers held on to the officer as he swam to rescue the female. Once the officer and female were brought to shore, firefighters hoisted the female up a steep embankment to safety. Time was critical, and on-scene crews did not have the option to wait for a swift water rescue team. While investigating the events that led up to the rescue, it was determined that the female ended up in the flooded creek because she jumped-in to rescue an 11-year-old boy who fell in. The boy was creekside when he slipped on rocks, falling into the water. The female's mother attempted to get her daughter out of the swift water, but the daughter was swept away. The 14-year-old female, identified as Courtney Lloyd, will be nominated for a life-saving award for her direct efforts that rescued the 11-year-old boy from the water. ### Posted by Mt. Juliet Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Police say Lloyd will be nominated for a life-saving award for her efforts to help rescue the boy.

