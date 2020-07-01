Advertisement

West TN police rescue girl swept downstream who was saving boy from creek

Mt. Juliet police say a teenage girl was pulled from a creek after she got swept away while rescuing an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into the water.
Mt. Juliet police save girl from being swept downstream.
Mt. Juliet police save girl from being swept downstream.(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Mt. Juliet police say a teenage girl was pulled from a creek after she got swept away while rescuing an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into the water.

Police say 14-year-old Courtney Lloyd was swept downstream in flooded Cedar Creek around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday trying to rescue a boy who slipped and fell into the water. Her mother tried to get her out, but the water was rushing too swiftly.

When officers got to Courtney, she was clinging to a tree branch and used a rope to get her back to shore.

First Responders Immediately Take Action to Rescue Exhausted 14-year-old Female from Swift, Flooded Creek as She Hung to Tree Branch

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. - Five Mt. Juliet officers and three firefighters immediately took action to rescue a 14-year-old female from a swift, flooded creek after she was swept downstream following her rescue of an 11-year-old boy who slipped in. Around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, emergency crews rushed to the report of a child in flooded Cedar Creek, behind the 4000 block of Pisano Street. Initial officers arrived to find the female in distress and holding on to a thin tree branch as swift water rushed around her. Without hesitation, one officer shed his ballistic vest, donned an issued personal flotation device, and entered the water. Using an issued rescue throw rope, tethered to the officer's body, other officers held on to the officer as he swam to rescue the female. Once the officer and female were brought to shore, firefighters hoisted the female up a steep embankment to safety. Time was critical, and on-scene crews did not have the option to wait for a swift water rescue team. While investigating the events that led up to the rescue, it was determined that the female ended up in the flooded creek because she jumped-in to rescue an 11-year-old boy who fell in. The boy was creekside when he slipped on rocks, falling into the water. The female's mother attempted to get her daughter out of the swift water, but the daughter was swept away. The 14-year-old female, identified as Courtney Lloyd, will be nominated for a life-saving award for her direct efforts that rescued the 11-year-old boy from the water. ###

Posted by Mt. Juliet Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Police say Lloyd will be nominated for a life-saving award for her efforts to help rescue the boy.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

City of Knoxville launches COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

Updated: moments ago
The City of Knoxville in conjunction with East Tennessee 2-1-1 has launched a COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.

WVLT News

TWRA investigating alleged Johnson City bear encounter

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an alleged bear encounter in Johnson City.

WVLT News

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

WVLT News

‘My daughter attempted violent suicide:' Gov. Lee advocates for statewide mental health initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

WVLT News

Are fireworks allowed in your county?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used.

WVLT News

Kroger Health gets FDA authorization for COVID-19 home test kit

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kroger announced Wednesday, the company was granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.

WVLT News

Inmate at Knox Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office announced a male inmate at its jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

WVLT News

COVID-19 cases surpass 45,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

WVLT News

Nashville DA no longer prosecuting minor marijuana possession charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
The charges previously used to prosecute these cases will be allocated to supporting victims and prosecuting violent crimes.

WVLT News

TSSAA announces plans for football; schedules vote for next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Multiple options for football considered with plan to extend season for girls' soccer.