10 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The rehabilitation center says the employees who have tested positive were all asymptomatic and are quarantining at home for two weeks until they receive a negative COVID-19 test to return to work.

“Governor Lee announced limited reopening of visitation; however our company leadership has determined it is in the best interests of our residents and staff not to reopen for visitors at this time,” the company wrote in a statement.

The company says it is strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.

