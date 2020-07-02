Boys & Girls Club of Tenn. Valley member tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley announced a member of one its clubs has tested positive for COVID-19.

BGCTNV said the member was asymptomatic.

“BGCTNV is already taking extensive measures to protect our staff and members, and will continue to monitor the situation and continually adjust to best protect all our constituents,” the club said in a statement.

The affected club will be closed for the remainder of the week as crews perform a deep clean and sanitization. All staff members will now be tested for the virus.

On July 1, BGCTNV began requiring all staff members to wear a mask on site and encouraged club members to wear them as well.

BGCTNV said crews are thoroughly cleaning all high touch surfaces throughout all its facilities.

