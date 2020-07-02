Camp Big Fish Camper tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A camper has tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Big Fish.

Camp Big Fish said they were notified of a camper testing positive at one of its campuses Sunday June 28 and immediately contacted the health department to ensure the safety of all involved.

“All campers and staff in direct contact with the affected camper have been placed in quarantine and a deep clean and sanitation of the entire facility has been performed,” said Camp Big Fish in a statement.

The camp says the affected camper is recovering well.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.