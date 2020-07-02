Advertisement

Clay County sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm the county

As protests on racial injustice continue on across the country, a local deputy will not allow violent ones to occur.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has made it clear that his department will not tolerate violent protests in the county.

On Tuesday the Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a video with Daniels speaking on how the sheriff’s department will handle the “lawlessness” from groups like “Black Lives Matter or any other group that’s making themselves a spectacle disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country”

Daniels also said that if protests get out of hand, he wants lawful gun owners to help out.

“If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility. That’s what we’re sworn to do. That’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned.”

Daniels is the first Black sheriff of Clay County and is up for re-election against six opponents. However the Florida Times-Union reports, he is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the false arrest of a corrections officer who he allegedly had an affair with while he was working at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. You can watch the full video below.

Sheriff Daniels speaks on who we are as a people

Sheriff Daniels speaks on who we are as a people. #CCSOFL #KeepingClaySafe

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

