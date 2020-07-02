Dogwood Arts offers custom face masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts is offering customized face masks to help support Art Kids for Kids.

Dogwood Arts said they will donate two art kits for each mask sold.

The masks are $20 each and come in three colors including pink, green and Volunteer orange. They can be purchased online here.

According to the website, Art Kits for Kids provides free art and educational supplies to underserved youth in the community. Learn more about the Art Kits for Kids program here.

