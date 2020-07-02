Advertisement

Florida convict pleads guilty to 1980s rapes in Tennessee

Love has been an inmate in Florida since he was convicted of sex crimes, assaults and other offenses in 1994.
brown gavel and open book on a wooden table of the law in the courtroom
brown gavel and open book on a wooden table of the law in the courtroom (KTVF)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A convict serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes has pleaded guilty to two rapes in Tennessee from more than 30 years ago.

Shelby County prosecutors said Jimmy Love, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated rape at a hearing in Memphis.

Love was brought to Memphis from the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, in order to face the charges. He apologized to one victim at the hearing, prosecutors said Thursday.

DNA evidence matched Love to the 1986 rape of a woman in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis. His DNA also linked him to a rape in Memphis in 1987.

Indictments were handed down in 2015 and 2018, after backlogged sexual assault kits were analyzed. By law, they remained secret until he was brought to Memphis in October.

Love has been an inmate in Florida since he was convicted of sex crimes, assaults and other offenses in 1994.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Lee: Capitol Commission to take up Confederate bust removal

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War.

WVLT News

Tennessee officials offer stern warning as virus cases climb

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lee also announced an executive order to limit liability due to COVID-19 for health care providers, hospitals, nursing homes and health care workers.

WVLT News

Spotty showers this afternoon, sun, heat and humidity are with us

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

WVLT News

Pa. city official suspended after accusations of gardening nude in view of children

Updated: 4 hours ago
Neighbors told investigators this has been an ongoing problem.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler questions the constitutionality of COVID-19 mask order

Updated: 9 hours ago
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler shared his response Wednesday night to the COVID-19 mask regulation order.

WVLT News

Gov. Lee calls out Knoxville as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee called out the city of Knoxville in a taskforce meeting Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

WVLT News

Several roads closed due to flooding in Blount Co.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Heavy rains have caused roads to close in Blount County Wednesday night.

News

Masks Mandatory in Knox County Starting July 3

Updated: 11 hours ago
Masks Mandatory in Knox County Starting July 3

WVLT News

Lady Vols land 5-star point guard

Updated: 11 hours ago
Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols received a commitment Wednesday from highly recruited point guard Brooklynn Miles of Franklin, Kentucky.