Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones’ Knoxville home for sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville home of former Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones is for sale.

The 11,476-square foot home with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms at 1945 Oakleigh Way was listed Wednesday for $3.795 million.

In February, Jones was promoted to special assistant to head coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama after working as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2018.

Jones’ Knoxville home, was built in 2008 and is priced at $331 per square foot. The six bedrooms has seven full bathrooms and two half baths.

The home also includes a four-car garage, finished basement, pool, spa and backyard pavilion. It also comes with homeowners association fee of $167 per month and annual tax of $20,331.

