Advertisement

Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones’ Knoxville home for sale

The Knoxville home of former Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones is for sale.
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 01, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Butch Jones during the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ruth Dudley/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 01, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Butch Jones during the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ruth Dudley/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville home of former Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones is for sale.

The 11,476-square foot home with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms at 1945 Oakleigh Way was listed Wednesday for $3.795 million.

In February, Jones was promoted to special assistant to head coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama after working as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2018.

Jones’ Knoxville home, was built in 2008 and is priced at $331 per square foot. The six bedrooms has seven full bathrooms and two half baths.

The home also includes a four-car garage, finished basement, pool, spa and backyard pavilion. It also comes with homeowners association fee of $167 per month and annual tax of $20,331.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is the Knox County mask order constitutional?

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County mask order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Friday July 3. Some people are worried if this is constitutional or not.

News

10 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tri State Health and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Murfreesboro officers help mother duck, ducklings to safety

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two Murfreesboro officers helped a mother duck and her flock of ducklings safely cross a busy intersection Thursday.

News

The Story Behind the Titans’ “End Racism” Video, and Why Fisk University Played Such an Important Role

Updated: 1 hour ago
Titans coach Mike Vrabel sat down in a pew in the historic, octagon-shaped chapel at Fisk University last month, and began to see his vision turn into reality.

Latest News

News

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Justin McDuffie
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

News

New death reported as COVID-19 cases increase in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 323 active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County and 18 hospitalizations, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department Thursday.

News

Gov. Bill Lee announces ‘Law Enforcement Reform Partnership’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee announced a ‘Law Enforcement Reform Partnership during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

News

Alabama students held COVID-19 parties, officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say students in Alabama threw COVID-19 parties where infected students were invited and there was a contest over who would get it first.

News

Camp Big Fish Camper tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A camper has tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Big Fish.

News

Knoxville hospitals release statement in support of mandatory mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center released a joint statement in support of the mandatory mask order.