Gov. Bill Lee announces ‘Law Enforcement Reform Partnership’

Governor Bill Lee announced a ‘Law Enforcement Reform Partnership' during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced a ‘Law Enforcement Reform Partnership’ during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the partnership is a “joint effort to address use of force” and the “duty to intervene policies across agencies.” The partnership is in conjunction with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, The Tennessee Highway Patrol, The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.

“The intent of this partnership is the desire to ensure law enforcement are consistently reflecting the values of the communities they serve,” said Gov. Lee. “Tragic, preventable events across the nation have challenged us all to confront the difference between law enforcement and police brutality and also challenged us to examine troubling, inconsistent citizen experiences with law enforcement. I am proud of our law enforcement agencies for spearheading efforts to ensure Tennesseans’ rights, dignity and humanity be at the forefront of policing.”

Under the new partnership, different departments working together are expected to enhance policies, improve information and increase officer training according to the governor’s office.

Policies under review include the Use of Force and Duty to Intervene.

“The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security looks forward to supporting local agencies in the review of policies,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recently conducted a thorough review of its Use of Force Policy in comparison with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Academy Directors, and National Tactical Officers Association. The department’s policies go above and beyond the recommendations for established guidelines and we advocate for this approach across Tennessee.”

The Use of Force policy “should be reviewed and updated to ensure choke holds are not used as a restraining technique.” The Duty to Intervene policy “should be reviewed and updated to require officers to act to prevent or stop any act, even by officers, that violates law or policy.”

Both policies are expected to be reviewed and updated across the board in the next 60 days, according to the release.

“We look forward to working with law enforcement partners to continue to provide highly professional, world-class training through our Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy,” said Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “Training enhancements will ensure our force is one of the best in the nation.”

