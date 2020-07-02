Advertisement

Gov. Lee calls out Knoxville as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Governor Bill Lee called out the city of Knoxville during a task force meeting Wednesday as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the state.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called out the city of Knoxville during a task force meeting Wednesday as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the state.

Tennessee reported the largest single day increase in new cases Wednesday, with more than 1,800 newly confirmed cases on record.

“We’re seeing a drastic rise in cases in the Knoxville area as well as many rural counties including Sevier Co., please listen carefully, this is not the time to get back to normal,” said Gov. Lee.

As of Wednesday, there were 271 active cases of COVID-19 in Knox Co. and 13 hospitalizations, according to data released by the Knox Co. Health Department Wednesday.

