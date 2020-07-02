Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce guidelines for how schools should reopen this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Many schools have already moved ahead with their own proposals, including Columbus, the state's largest district, with plans for all-online classes for high school students. The Republican governor was expected to discuss his recommendations at his bi-weekly news conference Thursday in Columbus. The governor has said that many decisions will be left up to individual districts. The guidelines come as the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A father accused of abusing his 10-year-old son, who died last year, is now facing murder charges in a new indictment that also brings more counts against his girlfriend. Al-Mutahan McLean faces four counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and single counts of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping in the indictment handed up Wednesday. He also faces felonious assault and rape charges that he had pleaded not guilty to last December, shortly after the death of Takoda Collins. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner reports that overdose deaths in the county that includes Ohio's capital city jumped significantly from a year ago. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is coroner in Franklin County, home to Columbus. Her office reported Wednesday that overdoses driven by the synthetic painkiller fentanyl rose by 55% for the first three months of the year compared to the same time period last year. Ortiz says both methamphetamine-related and alcohol-related deaths were also up compared to last year. The data shows that most overdose victims were white men. The coroner says this year's increase in overdose deaths preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus has removed a large statue of him outside its city hall. The statue taken down Wednesday had been described by the mayor as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression. Recent national outcry over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples. Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake. Another statue of Columbus remains outside the Ohio Statehouse. The board that oversees those grounds is set to meet later this month to consider whether that statue should go, too.