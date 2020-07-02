Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded coronavirus alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of cases and should take additional precautions. It's based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes. No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out. Twenty-eight counties were orange, and 53 had the least concerning yellow label. DeWine encouraged mask-wearing but says he doesn’t intend to make it a statewide requirement.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Roman Catholic priest has been indicted in federal court on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland issued a statement Thursday alleging 40-year-old Robert McWilliams posed as a female online to contact boys, some of whom he knew from parishes where he served, and persuaded and threatened them to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. McWilliams also is accused of paying a boy he met on a social networking website for sex. A message seeking comment was left with McWilliams' attorney Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A private attorney accused along with four Toledo City Council members of taking part in a bribery and extortion scheme will be allowed to remain free while the case proceeds. Federal prosecutors wanted Keith Mitchell detained until his trial, arguing that he eluded authorities for more than a day after learning of the pending charges. They also said Mitchell potentially obstructed justice when he called the council members after learning he and they were the targets of the corruption probe. But Mitchell told a judge late Wednesday that he thought the call he received early Tuesday from an FBI agent was nothing more than a prank.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A father accused of abusing his 10-year-old son, who died last year, is now facing murder charges in a new indictment that also brings more counts against his girlfriend. Al-Mutahan McLean faces four counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and single counts of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping in the indictment handed up Wednesday. He also faces felonious assault and rape charges that he had pleaded not guilty to last December, shortly after the death of Takoda Collins. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died.