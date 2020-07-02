Advertisement

Is the Knox County mask order constitutional?

People are worried whether or not the mandatory mask order is constitutional.
Woman wears mask inside public building in Knox County
Woman wears mask inside public building in Knox County(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County mask order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3. Some people are worried if this is constitutional or not.

“Is it Constitutional under the U.S. Constitution for the state of Tennessee or for Knox County to be imposing such public health measures? And the answer is yes. It definitely is,” said Stewart Harris, LMU Constitutional law professor.

Harris told WVLT News the mask requirement is not intrusive, making it constitutional.

“Is this something the state of Tennessee allows? And the answer again is yes. In the state of Tennessee I believe it’s six different counties--the larger counties--that have independent public health boards,” explained Harris, “And under an executive order issued by Governor Lee, all of those counties can go beyond the Tennessee plan if they vote to do so. And that’s precisely what happened last night. So I think under Tennessee Law they’re in pretty good shape too.”

But enforcement may look different. Violating the order will be classified as a misdemeanor, punishable by a citation or 30 days in jail.

“The enforcement would be constitutional, but I do note that Knox County Sheriff, Sheriff Spangler is not going to enforce it. Which brings up yet another issue. He is an independently elected public officer. So can somebody else force him to enforce this? I doubt they can. I think it’s probably within his discretion,” said Harris.

Knox County Law Director Bud Armstrong said he had not seen the order yet. It appeared to be published Thursday afternoon.

He plans to look it over this holiday weekend.

The biggest question he has: Did the governor delegate the legal authority of the Knox County Health Department to address masks on people as a group?

According to Governor Bill Lee’s signed Executive Order 38, Section 13c, it states six counties, including Knox, have authority to issue additional orders or measures related to the containment or management of the spread of COVID-19.

