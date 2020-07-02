Knoxville churches making adjustments following mandatory mask order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Churches all over Knox County are having to make more adjustments to the way services are held after the board of health voted to implement a mandatory mask order Wednesday evening.

WVLT News reached out to nearly a dozen mega churches, most of which had similar responses of working on plans for this upcoming Sunday. All of the churches said they still plan to have service this Sunday, there will just need to be some adjustments to their current COVID-19 plans.

“We will have service,” said a spokesperson with West Park Baptist Church. “We will be strongly recommending everyone to wear a mask and we will only have one service this Sunday.”

While some churches have switched back over to in person service, others still have live streaming options available.

Fellowship Church of Knoxville is offering online service and taking appointments for people who want an in person experience. For those who want to have service in the building , the church has a registration link available for people to reserve seating.

The mandatory mask order for Knox County states that masks or face coverings must be worn inside of all public spaces except when eating or drinking. The order covers stores, malls, libraries, museums, clubs and other places where people gather. Masks will not be required in outdoor spaces.

The order goes into effect after midnight on Friday, July 3.

