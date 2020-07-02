Knoxville embroidery shop thankful for local support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Embroidery Boutique, the machines are hard at work and so is owner Debbie Funk.

“There are lots of different varieties of cups that can be etched. Lots of different cutting boards that can be etched,” said Funk.

She employs a handful of people at her shop near Farragut. They can embroider your monogram on almost anything, including a mask.

“One of our employees had her grandmother start making them and so she’s been making them for us continuously and I pay her to make them,” said Funk.

They also can etch in a design onto a piece of metal or leather.

“I feel like the small businesses are what is keeping the community around,” said Funk.

Funk took over this business back in January. A few months later she had to close their doors when the city shut down nonessential businesses. They were able to apply to the payment protection program and she says they’ve been doing lots of business since they’ve reopened.

“The outpour of support we have received has been amazing,” said Funk

Their loyal customers have returned and corporations still need their logos put on shirts and bags. Funk says the great local support is what makes Tennessee so special.

