Knoxville hospitals release statement in support of mandatory mask order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center released a joint statement in support of Knox County’s mandatory mask order.

“We support the decision made by the Knox Co. Board of Health regarding the required wearing of masks in public places where social distancing is difficult. We agree with ongoing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization which says that wearing a mask can limit the spread of COVID-19. However, wearing a mask alone is not sufficient to provide protection and should be combined with measures such as physical distancing and hand hygiene,” said the hospitals.

The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public indoor spaces mandatory starting Friday, July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

