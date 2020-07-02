Advertisement

Knoxville hospitals release statement in support of mandatory mask order

Covenant Health, ETCH, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center released a joint statement in support of the mandatory mask order.
(Source: Gage Cureton)
(Source: Gage Cureton)(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center released a joint statement in support of Knox County’s mandatory mask order.

“We support the decision made by the Knox Co. Board of Health regarding the required wearing of masks in public places where social distancing is difficult. We agree with ongoing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization which says that wearing a mask can limit the spread of COVID-19. However, wearing a mask alone is not sufficient to provide protection and should be combined with measures such as physical distancing and hand hygiene,” said the hospitals.

The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public indoor spaces mandatory starting Friday, July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Camp Big Fish Camper tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A camper has tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Big Fish.

News

Knoxville churches making adjustments following mandatory mask order

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Churches all over Knox County are having to make more adjustments to the way services are held after the board of health voted to implement a mandatory mask order Wednesday evening.

News

City of Knoxville internal data published online after ransomware attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A City of Knoxville spokesperson said ransomware attackers who are holding city data hostage have published internal information online in an effort to put pressure on the city.

News

Nashville closes bars, reverts back to phase 2 as COVID-19 case rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nashville previously entered Phase 3 of the reopening process on June 22.

Latest News

News

Mayor Glenn Jacobs speaks out against mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is speaking out against the mandatory mask order after being the only member of the Knox County Board of Health to vote against the measure.

News

Vols assistant coach Jay Graham receives recruiting penalty as Texas A&M football placed on one-year probation

Updated: 2 hours ago
One incident involved Fisher and Jay Graham having impermissible contact with a recruit.

News

Should your teen have a credit card?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
You must be 18 to open a line of credit, but parents can start building credit for their child much earlier.

News

Serious heat but drier heading into the 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

News

Dogwood Arts offers custom face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dogwood Arts is offering customized face masks to help support Art Kids for Kids.

News

Kitten Yoga classes benefiting Young Williams

Updated: 4 hours ago