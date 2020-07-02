KPD searching for suspects involved in shooting that injured 3 juveniles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said three juveniles were injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

KPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at Divide Street and Savoy Street around 7:36 p.m. Officers said they located three victims when they arrived on the scene.

According to reports, two of the victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with severe injuries. A third victim suffered minor abrasions. KPD said all three victims were juveniles.

Investigators said the three victims attempted to make a prearranged sale with the suspects. The two men then reportedly pulled guns on the victims in an attempted robbery and began shooting.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, according to KPD.

The suspects have not yet been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.