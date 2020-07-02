Lady Vols land 5-star point guard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five-star point guard Brooklynn Miles of Franklin County High School in Kentucky has committed to The University of Tennessee’s Women’s basketball team. She is the fourth player for Kellie Harper’s 2021 signing class.

Miles of Richmond, Kentucky made her decision public on social media Wednesday.

Miles is a 5′6′ guard who possesses a great deal of speed and fills a position of need for coach Harper. Miles is rated as a Top-50 overall recruit and Top-10 at her position in the country.

Sara Puckett, a 6-2 forward, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Karoline Striplin, a 6-3 forward from Hartford, Alabama, and Kaiya Wynn, a 6-0 guard from Nashville, Tennessee, join Miles in Tennessee’s 2021 signing class.

