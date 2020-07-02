Advertisement

Mayor Glenn Jacobs speaks out against mask mandate

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is speaking out against the mandatory mask order after being the only member of the Knox County Board of Health to vote against the measure.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is speaking out against the mandatory mask order after being the only member of the Knox County Board of Health to vote against the measure.

“While I realize the importance of mitigating the damage the pandemic causes in our community, I worry that one-size-fits-all mandates such as this set a terrible precedent for government overreach, are difficult to enforce, can cause conflict between the authorities and the public when enforced, and, as written, this order places enforcement responsibilities on private businesses,” said Jacobs on Facebook Thursday afternoon. “There are potential privacy concerns as folks who cannot comply due to a medical condition could be compelled to disclose personal medical information, which is a violation of federal law. I also worry that folks who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition will be stigmatized. Nevertheless, COVID-19 is still with us, so please continue to exercise personal responsibility in adhering to the recommended public health guidelines.”

Health professionals who support the measure said the move was necessary as cases continue to grow in Knox County in record-breaking numbers.

