Murfreesboro officers help mother duck, ducklings to safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Murfreesboro officers helped a mother duck and her flock of ducklings safely cross a busy intersection Thursday.

The Murfreesboro Police Department took to Facebook showing photos of Field Training Officer Jessica Hawkins and Recruit Officer Brooke Nicholson rounding the duck and ducklings into a box and transporting them to a grassy area on the other side of the road.

“Why couldn’t the ducks cross the road? Answer: Because of heavy traffic on Middle Tennessee Blvd.,” the department wrote in the post.

All of the ducks safely made it across the street.

