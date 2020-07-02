Advertisement

Murfreesboro officers help mother duck, ducklings to safety

Two Murfreesboro officers helped a mother duck and her flock of ducklings safely cross a busy intersection Thursday.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Murfreesboro officers helped a mother duck and her flock of ducklings safely cross a busy intersection Thursday.

The Murfreesboro Police Department took to Facebook showing photos of Field Training Officer Jessica Hawkins and Recruit Officer Brooke Nicholson rounding the duck and ducklings into a box and transporting them to a grassy area on the other side of the road.

“Why couldn’t the ducks cross the road? Answer: Because of heavy traffic on Middle Tennessee Blvd.,” the department wrote in the post.

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Thursday, July 2, 2020

All of the ducks safely made it across the street.

