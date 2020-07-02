Nashville closes bars, reverts back to phase 2 as COVID-19 case rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will revert back to a modified Phase Two of the reopening process after more than 600 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Nashville will revert back to Phase Two on Friday, July 3. Health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the city in one week.

Mayor Cooper said Phase two will last “for at least a few more weeks.”

During the modified Phase two process restaurants must adhere to Phase one guidelines. The businesses may remain open but will operate dine-in services at half capacity. Bars that reopened when the city moved to phase three must now close for at least 14 days.

Retail and commercial businesses can still operate at 75 percent capacity, and high touch businesses like nail/hair salons and gyms can remain open at 50 percent capacity.

Nashville previously entered Phase 3 of the reopening process on June 22.

