Advertisement

Nashville closes bars, reverts back to phase 2 as COVID-19 case rise

Nashville previously entered Phase 3 of the reopening process on June 22.
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)(Joe Howell | AP)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will revert back to a modified Phase Two of the reopening process after more than 600 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Nashville will revert back to Phase Two on Friday, July 3. Health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the city in one week.

Mayor Cooper said Phase two will last “for at least a few more weeks.”

During the modified Phase two process restaurants must adhere to Phase one guidelines. The businesses may remain open but will operate dine-in services at half capacity. Bars that reopened when the city moved to phase three must now close for at least 14 days.

Retail and commercial businesses can still operate at 75 percent capacity, and high touch businesses like nail/hair salons and gyms can remain open at 50 percent capacity.

Nashville previously entered Phase 3 of the reopening process on June 22.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Camp Big Fish Camper tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A camper has tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Big Fish.

News

Knoxville hospitals release statement in support of mandatory mask order

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center released a joint statement in support of the mandatory mask order.

News

Knoxville churches making adjustments following mandatory mask order

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Churches all over Knox County are having to make more adjustments to the way services are held after the board of health voted to implement a mandatory mask order Wednesday evening.

News

City of Knoxville internal data published online after ransomware attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A City of Knoxville spokesperson said ransomware attackers who are holding city data hostage have published internal information online in an effort to put pressure on the city.

Latest News

News

Mayor Glenn Jacobs speaks out against mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is speaking out against the mandatory mask order after being the only member of the Knox County Board of Health to vote against the measure.

News

Vols assistant coach Jay Graham receives recruiting penalty as Texas A&M football placed on one-year probation

Updated: 2 hours ago
One incident involved Fisher and Jay Graham having impermissible contact with a recruit.

News

Should your teen have a credit card?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
You must be 18 to open a line of credit, but parents can start building credit for their child much earlier.

News

Serious heat but drier heading into the 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

News

Dogwood Arts offers custom face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dogwood Arts is offering customized face masks to help support Art Kids for Kids.

News

Kitten Yoga classes benefiting Young Williams

Updated: 4 hours ago