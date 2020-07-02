OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

22-32-33-40-42-44, Kicker: 3-1-7-5-3-9

(twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty, forty-two, forty-four; Kicker: three, one, seven, five, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

6-1-0

(six, one, zero)

1-9-7-5

(one, nine, seven, five)

6-6-3-9

(six, six, three, nine)

9-0-4-7-0

(nine, zero, four, seven, zero)

1-2-8-3-9

(one, two, eight, three, nine)

15-28-52-53-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4

(fifteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)

03-15-16-18-33

(three, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000