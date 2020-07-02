Advertisement

Pa. city official suspended after accusations of gardening nude in view of children

Published: Jul. 2, 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/CNN) - A city official from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure after his neighbor complained of him gardening naked in his backyard.

Harrisburg’s Finance Director Bruce Weber faces three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure. The neighbor who complained is the mother of two children under the age of 10, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, who filed the charges.

Chardo says county detectives spoke with Weber and other neighbors.

“He said, ‘This is my yard, and I can do this if I want to.’ The law states that that you are not allowed to expose yourself in public,” Chardo said.

Neighbors told investigators this has been an ongoing problem.

“You have the right to do what you want in your own home, but when you’re exposing children to this sort of conduct out in public, you don’t have the right to do that,” Chardo said.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse said the incident is being handled as a personnel matter. Weber has been suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

