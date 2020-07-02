Advertisement

Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Trudeau lives

He wasn't there at the time
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.(Source: CTV Network, CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Thursday they arrested an armed man who entered the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s governor general live.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette were not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa early Thursday.

Police said the man was arrested without any incident and is now being interviewed. Police have not released his identity and said charges are pending.

Payette, who is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, holds a mostly ceremonial position.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the sprawling property where the governor general resides because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

Coronavirus

Texas hospital overwhelmed with coronavirus patients

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
A hospital in San Antonio is at capacity with coronavirus patients.

National Politics

Intel chiefs brief congressional leaders on Russia bounties

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. intelligence chiefs conducted classified briefings Thursday for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about intelligence assessments that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

WVLT News

Dogwood Arts offers custom face masks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dogwood Arts is offering customized face masks to help support Art Kids for Kids.

Latest News

National

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday that shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured.

News

Kitten Yoga classes benefiting Young Williams

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National

Whipping post removed from Delaware courthouse square

Updated: 1 hours ago
An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.

National

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.