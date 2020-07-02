Ripley’s attractions struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Ripley’s says it is struggling to fill hundreds of vacant positions as Sevier Co. residents are seeking record unemployment.

Ripley’s is working to fill dozens of open positions at their eight attractions. The company says because of the ongoing pandemic and the extra unemployment benefits and lack of foreign exchange workers, staffing has been extremely difficult this year.

While some companies are offering signing bonuses—Ripley’s says they offer bonuses to current employees who recruit others.

Ripley’s General Manager Suzanne DeSear says the lack of staff has forced them to change the way they operate.

“We usually wait until there is nobody on the streets before we close, and closing our doors at 6:00 p.m. when there’s still people out trying to go to dinner and do a few things, that’s really been hard. It’s been hard to see my staff no matter what time we are open they are really under-staffed and it’s been hard on them they’ve been troopers and we’re so proud of them but we want to get them help,” said DeSear.

Ripley’s is hosting two job fairs in the coming weeks: July 9 from 12-5 p.m. at Ripley’s Old MacDonald’s Farm Mini Golf in Sevierville and July 11 from 2-6 p.m. at the Aquarium in Gatlinburg.

For more information about the jobs available visit Ripley’s attractions here.

