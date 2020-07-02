Advertisement

Senators discuss system for paying college athletes

College athletes will soon be able to make money off their name, image and likeness after the NCAA signaled earlier this year it was open to athletes making money from endorsements.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT/WCMH) - College athletes will soon be able to make money off their name, image and likeness after the NCAA signaled earlier this year it was open to athletes making money from endorsements.

WCMH reported that congress is talking about ways to regulate how college athletes can make money while in order to make sure things are fair as more states are passing laws surrounding the topic.

“Is there anybody here on the panel that does not believe that there is a need for a nationwide standard?” asked South Dakota Republican Senator John Thune.

No senators or college sports experts disagreed with Thune during Wednesday’s Senate hearing on the issue.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told senators he’s worries about the NCAA going professional even though the NCAA has decided it will allow college athletes to make money from endorsement deals.

“We must not allow college athletics to devolve into a pay-for-play system,” Sankey said.

Thune worries about the impact the decision will have on which schools athletes choose to attend.

“If this becomes a money issue, how it could affect that recruiting process,” Thune said.

Center for Sport and the Law Director Dionne Koller told senators she is concerned the NCAA will put its own best interests above its athletes.

“Rather than seeking protection from Congress seeking to impose economic restraints on athletes, the NCAA should craft rules that better support athletes health safety and well being,” Koller said.

This issue has been explored by senators twice now, but there is still no decision on when legislation will vote on it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCMH. All rights reserved.

