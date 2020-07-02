Serious heat but drier heading into the 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re entering a ‘summery’ pattern of drier and much hotter weather. That lasts through the Independence Day weekend!

More on-and-off showers return with ‘average’ weather in the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

We’ve had so much rain in recent days, with washed out roads, flash flooding, along with mugginess and fog. That’s mostly gone … for now.

Replacing all that rain is sunshine and a few puffy clouds. Almost all of the late day chances of rain are in the southern end of the Tennessee River Valley, places like Madisonville and Athens and Etowah. Most of us are still quite humid, as there’s minimal wind to wick away moisture.

After highs top out near 90°, we’re muggy this evening (but generally dry). Expect some patches of dense fog Friday morning, with lows very warm at only 68°.

With less cloud-cover, though, plus a smaller rain threat, we should crank the temps right up to just shy of 90° Friday. Only a couple of showers should outline the valley, from the Foothills to the Smokies to the Plateau; there should be even fewer storms Friday, compared to Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Heat continues on Independence Day and July 5th, both days this weekend. We expect tons of sunshine, but with that much heat and humidity, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up. Again, most of us sneak out of July 4th weekend dry.

Sunny with heat and humidity for the July 4th holiday. (WVLT)

Heavier rain is back early next week. We’re trimming temperatures a hair, and rain chances are climbing, as well. We’re carrying a slimmer chance of rain Monday than it once appeared, but showers are cracking into our dry pattern Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Rainfall accumulations between Sunday and Wednesday across the region. (WVLT)

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

8 Day Planning Forecast brings the rain back to start next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.