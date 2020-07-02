Several roads closed due to flooding in Blount Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Heavy rains have caused several roads to close in Blount County Wednesday night.

According to Blount County Dispatch, the following roads are closed due to standing water:

-Wildwood Road

-Sevierville Road

-Delozier Lane

Crews are on scene. This is a developing story.

