Several roads closed due to flooding in Blount Co.
Heavy rains have caused roads to close in Blount County Wednesday night.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Heavy rains have caused several roads to close in Blount County Wednesday night.
According to Blount County Dispatch, the following roads are closed due to standing water:
-Wildwood Road
-Sevierville Road
-Delozier Lane
Crews are on scene. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.