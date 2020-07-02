Advertisement

Should your teen have a credit card?

Experts say parents can start building credit for their children
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Finances can be hard for adults to understand much less children, but how young should you start? One expert said you can start building credit for your child at birth.

Lee Kendrick with Credit UTurn said it’s going to help them later in life.

“That’s one of the fastest ways to assist your children or to assist any other family member that’s had any adverse credit in the past that can catapult them to help them start overcoming those challenges as well,” said Kendrick.

You must be 18 to open a line of credit, but parents can start building credit for their child much earlier.

“The best way that I recommend to start doing that is to add them as an authorized user to longtime credit card that you’ve had open that has high credit limits, very low balances. Something that you’re not going to tap into and over utilize and negatively impact your own credit as well as your children’s credit,”

As your children get older, it's important to monitor their spending habits.

“As the cardholder, you have an option of either giving them access to that card or not giving them access to that card. So, technically whenever you make them an authorized user you control the purse strings. So, if you decide that you want to hang on to it, give it to them for a day or you want to give it to them while there were college you can do that. You just need to monitor those spending habits if you ever decide that you’ve got a child that overextending credit or running up charges suddenly.”

He said it will make a difference when they’re adults. “So, whenever they go to apply for their first car loan, instead of them having no credit, and having to start from ground zero you’ve given them this head start.”

