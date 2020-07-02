Advertisement

Spotty showers this afternoon, sun, heat and humidity are with us

Fog across the area Thursday morning.
Fog across the area Thursday morning.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -  Good morning! We’re waking up with patches of fog and temperatures very close to 70 in many locations. The rain we had on Wednesday has since faded and we’ll have just a mix of sun and clouds to start our Thursday. 

By the afternoon on Thursday we’ll be looking for a stray shower to cool us down. Plenty of heat and humidity will make it feel like summer as highs approach 90 into the afternoon, but feeling more like 95. 

Thursday night enjoy a nice calm evening for the sunset. The moon will be big and bright tonight with limited clouds. We’ll start Friday near 70 once again. 

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday should be even drier, with only one or two showers in the southern Smokies. Most stay dry, and we’re hotter, with one of the first 90° days of many in July.

It’s going to be a great early start to the July 4th holiday if you want to get started on a boating adventure early pack plenty of water. 

Heat continues on Independence Day and July 5th, both days this weekend. We expect tons of sunshine, but with that much heat and humidity, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up. Again, most of us sneak out of July 4th weekend dry. Heavier rain is back early next week.

Sunny with heat and humidity for the July 4th holiday.
Sunny with heat and humidity for the July 4th holiday.(WVLT)

We’re trimming temperatures a hair, and rain chances are climbing, as well. We’re carrying a 40% chance of rain Monday-Wednesday, and highs are returning to the middle 80s.

Rainfall accumulations between Sunday and Wednesday across the region.
Rainfall accumulations between Sunday and Wednesday across the region.(WVLT)

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

8 Day Planning Forecast brings the rain back to start next week.
8 Day Planning Forecast brings the rain back to start next week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

July’s first heat waves builds this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have more scattered rain and storms today, but this is the last of this string of days with on and off rain. This is the last of the risk of isolated flooding. Then the view clears and it heats up for several days.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler questions the constitutionality of COVID-19 mask order

Updated: 6 hours ago
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler shared his response Wednesday night to the COVID-19 mask regulation order.

WVLT News

Gov. Lee calls out Knoxville as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee called out the city of Knoxville in a taskforce meeting Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Latest News

WVLT News

Several roads closed due to flooding in Blount Co.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Heavy rains have caused roads to close in Blount County Wednesday night.

News

Masks Mandatory in Knox County Starting July 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
Masks Mandatory in Knox County Starting July 3

WVLT News

Lady Vols land 5-star point guard

Updated: 8 hours ago
Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols received a commitment Wednesday from highly recruited point guard Brooklynn Miles of Franklin, Kentucky.

WVLT News

Knoxville embroidery shop thankful for local support

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
At Embroidery Boutique, the machines are hard at work and so is owner Debbie Funk.

News

Board of Health Makes Masks Mandatory in Knox County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Board of Health Makes Masks Mandatory in Knox County

WVLT News

UT professor shares his lasting effects of coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Feeling normal is not something a UT professor has felt since before he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.