Spotty showers this afternoon, sun, heat and humidity are with us

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up with patches of fog and temperatures very close to 70 in many locations. The rain we had on Wednesday has since faded and we’ll have just a mix of sun and clouds to start our Thursday.

By the afternoon on Thursday we’ll be looking for a stray shower to cool us down. Plenty of heat and humidity will make it feel like summer as highs approach 90 into the afternoon, but feeling more like 95.

Thursday night enjoy a nice calm evening for the sunset. The moon will be big and bright tonight with limited clouds. We’ll start Friday near 70 once again.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday should be even drier, with only one or two showers in the southern Smokies. Most stay dry, and we’re hotter, with one of the first 90° days of many in July.

It’s going to be a great early start to the July 4th holiday if you want to get started on a boating adventure early pack plenty of water.

Heat continues on Independence Day and July 5th, both days this weekend. We expect tons of sunshine, but with that much heat and humidity, at least a few showers and storms will bubble up. Again, most of us sneak out of July 4th weekend dry. Heavier rain is back early next week.

Sunny with heat and humidity for the July 4th holiday. (WVLT)

We’re trimming temperatures a hair, and rain chances are climbing, as well. We’re carrying a 40% chance of rain Monday-Wednesday, and highs are returning to the middle 80s.

Rainfall accumulations between Sunday and Wednesday across the region. (WVLT)

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

8 Day Planning Forecast brings the rain back to start next week. (WVLT)

