TDOE launches board to support recruitment and hiring

The online job board will show available district positions and offer a tool to helo full critical educator vacancies.
Classroom desk
Classroom desk(Classroom desk)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education launched the TN Education Job Board on Thursday to support districts in hiring and recruitment.

The online job board will show available district positions and offer a tool to helo full critical educator vacancies.

“The TN Education Job Board is another way the department can support districts to ensure every student has a high-quality teacher and learning environment,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This initiative is building upon our efforts to ensure districts have the resources in place to serve our kids as we all prepare for the new school year.”

The TN Education Job Board will list job postings, websites, and district contacts for districts in Tennessee and state special schools according to Grand Division- West, Middle, and East. Charter Management Organizations, including ASD schools, will have job postings listed below the Grand Divisions.

The job board will also include a “Featured Jobs” section where the most critical vacancies will be identified. The job postings will be updated every two weeks.

“All students deserve to learn from a great teacher, and that doesn’t change because of a global pandemic. I have been so grateful to the department for partnering with districts and responding to local needs, including meeting the challenge of recruiting teachers and filling vacancies in our schools,” said Kurt Dronebarger, Director of White County Schools. “The TN Education Job Board will be another useful tool to connect directly with job-seekers and fill these critical roles.”

To access the job board click here.

