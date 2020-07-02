Advertisement

UF student, roommates test positive for COVID-19 after viral video of night out

It is not known which bar the student went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University Of Florida student's recent Tik Tok video is getting national attention.

The video has since been deleted, but showed the student and her roommates going out in Gainesville, later testing positive for COVID-19

UF Student Lauren Bouskila, 21, says she thought it was safe to go out, grab a drink, and leave the bar.

After feeling sick for a few days, she and her roommates decided to get a drive-thru COVID-19 test.

It is not known which bar Bouskila went out to in Gainesville or where exactly she got the virus.

“We decided one night just to go out. We were like ok it’s safe to go out. Let’s go have a drink. We were celebrating, just because we hadn’t in a while. After that we started hearing about more cases arising and people getting sick, like things like that,” she said.

Bouskila decided to get a test before going home for Fathers' Day.

Later, she and her roommates received a call letting them know their results came back positive.

She says she and her roommates intended to encourage their friends to stay home by making the video.

“So we were trying to get our message across. Hey guys, yes the bars are open. You might think it is safe, but look at us,” she said.

Recently Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged more young adults are transmitting the infection to other age groups, as they are more likely to congregate in large groups.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Spotty showers this afternoon, sun, heat and humidity are with us

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Only isolated rain chances on Thursday, heat and humidity are here.

WVLT News

Pa. city official suspended after accusations of gardening nude in view of children

Updated: 3 hours ago
Neighbors told investigators this has been an ongoing problem.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

WVLT News

Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler questions the constitutionality of COVID-19 mask order

Updated: 8 hours ago
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler shared his response Wednesday night to the COVID-19 mask regulation order.

WVLT News

Gov. Lee calls out Knoxville as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 9 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee called out the city of Knoxville in a taskforce meeting Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Latest News

WVLT News

Several roads closed due to flooding in Blount Co.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Heavy rains have caused roads to close in Blount County Wednesday night.

News

Masks Mandatory in Knox County Starting July 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
Masks Mandatory in Knox County Starting July 3

WVLT News

Lady Vols land 5-star point guard

Updated: 9 hours ago
Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols received a commitment Wednesday from highly recruited point guard Brooklynn Miles of Franklin, Kentucky.

WVLT News

Knoxville embroidery shop thankful for local support

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
At Embroidery Boutique, the machines are hard at work and so is owner Debbie Funk.

News

Board of Health Makes Masks Mandatory in Knox County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Board of Health Makes Masks Mandatory in Knox County

WVLT News

UT professor shares his lasting effects of coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Feeling normal is not something a UT professor has felt since before he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.