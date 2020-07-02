Advertisement

UT professor shares his lasting effects of coronavirus

A coronavirus survivor hasn't felt "normal" since March
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Feeling normal is not something one UT professor has felt since before he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. That was back in late March. His recovery is long and he’s having lasting issues.

“It was really discouraging, depressing frankly,” said Phillip Stokes, a UT professor and coronavirus survivor,” I would get out of breath doing things I would normally do without any trouble at all.”

He battled the virus for weeks.

”I continued really for months to have really bad fatigue. And would have headaches that would come back and sort of cluster. And the biggest sort of set of issues I dealt with were pulmonary,” explained Stokes.

His primary care doctor didn’t have the answers. So specialists did heart and lung tests.

”We’re still trying to figure out if this is lingering inflammation that will eventually subside or whether there has been some sort of structural damage or change,” said Stokes, “I think we ruled out for me cardiovascular issues, but lung, pulmonary function still is an issue.”

Patty Olinger is an infectious disease expert who said effects of the virus are still being researched.

”We’re starting to see that some of the individuals who really were critical with the disease are still feeling it weeks and months later as far as difficulty in breathing, and other aspects of that. It’s one of those things we’re going to be learning about this for probably years to come,” explained Olinger.

Stokes just started lifting weights at home again. His muscle memory is kicking in, but his lungs aren’t cooperating.

“Here I am three months after and I’m still trying to figure out what’s going on with my body and if it’s ever going to be normal again,” said Stokes.

He has advice for others who are working to improve their health and stamina if they’ve battled the virus as well.

“Be kind to yourself and find ways to be positive,” said Stokes.

He said he’s just taking it one day at a time and hoping to return to normalcy whenever that day comes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

News

Knoxville embroidery shop thankful for support from the community

Updated: 1 hour ago

WVLT News

Chattanooga murder suspect taken into KPD custody, police department says

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Chattanooga murder suspect has been taken into custody by Knoxville authorities.

Latest News

WVLT News

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

WVLT News

City of Knoxville launches COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
The City of Knoxville in conjunction with East Tennessee 2-1-1 has launched a COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.

WVLT News

TWRA investigating alleged Johnson City bear encounter

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an alleged bear encounter in Johnson City.

WVLT News

‘My daughter attempted violent suicide:' Gov. Lee advocates for statewide mental health initiative

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer are expected to speak on a new statewide mental health initiative during a Wednesday press conference set for 11:30 a.m.

WVLT News

West TN police rescue girl swept downstream who was saving boy from creek

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mt. Juliet police say a teenage girl was pulled from a creek after she got swept away while rescuing an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into the water.

WVLT News

Are fireworks allowed in your county?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used.