Vols assistant coach Jay Graham receives recruiting penalty as Texas A&M football placed on one-year probation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA announced Texas A&M University was placed on probation for one year and head coach Jimbo Fisher was given a six-month show-cause order.

The announcement came after Fisher and the program were found to have violated NCAA recruiting and athletic-related activity rules.

The violations reportedly happened between January 2018 and February 2019. One incident involved Fisher and an assistant coach having impermissible contact with a recruit. The school negotiated a resolution and ended the recruitment of the player in question.

The assistant coach was later identified as current Tennessee running back coach Jay Graham. Graham was given a six-month show-cause order and other penalties.

The University of Tennessee released the following statement regarding the incident:

“During the process of hiring Coach Jay Graham, we were made aware of the circumstances at his previous institution, and we vetted it thoroughly in accordance with NCAA and SEC bylaws. We established and maintain extremely high confidence in Coach Graham’s commitment to compliance and are proud to have him on our staff.”

According to the NCAA, Fisher was found to have “failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.” In January, Fisher was forced to follow a nine-day ban on phone calls, emails and texts with players.

“While I am disappointed in the violations, including an unintended one that resulted from a conversation with a high school athlete, it is still my responsibility to ensure we are adhering to each and every rule. I am pleased to have this matter completely behind our program and look forward to continuing our efforts to make every aspect of our program one all Aggies can continue to be proud of,” Fisher said in a statement from the school.

The show-cause against Fisher will remain in place through the rest of 2020.

Texas A&M was fined $5,000 and received several recruiting restrictions as a result of the incidents.

“Since I arrived at Texas A&M, I have seen up close and personal Coach Fisher’s commitment to integrity and following the rules. I appreciate his response, including actions taken during the process itself. As a result, the program moves forward and remains on track in both our short and long-term quest for excellence. This will have no impact on our current or future student-athletes, the 2020 postseason, or our pursuit of championship success on and off the field,” athletic director Ross Bjork said in the statement.

