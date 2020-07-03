4-year-old beats cancer after fighting for 495 days, welcomed home with a parade

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After 495 days, a caravan of family members and friends brought 4-year-old Laney Webb home after fighting cancer.

“Laney was hanging out the window hollering hi I’m home, I’m home,” said Laney’s mom, Michelle Webb.

On February 23, 2019, doctors diagnosed Laney with Acute Myeloid Leukemia which is a cancer of the bone marrow and blood.

“She had her first bone marrow transplant on June 3, 2019, and then in November we were told the cancer had come back,” added Webb.

Laney received her second bone marrow transplant this past March. On Thursday, her friends and neighbors welcomed her home.

“People I don’t even know that has just learned about Laney by us posting on Facebook and everybody sharing, you know, pray for this little girl she needs it,” said Webb.

Laney’s fight touched more and more people.

“It’s helped me, you wouldn’t believe the people that has reached out to several members of my family and talked to us about how watching what the Lord has done for Laney has led them to find Him,” added Webb.

She walked into her home with her papaw and cousin, walking right over to her toys.

“She lit up 50 different colors and it warmed my heart because she’s just like my sister and it was just awesome, I never thought I’d see that day again,” said cousin Marissa Webb.

Finally being able to come home and escorted by a parade.

“So much love, I mean and so grateful, you know, it was more than I would imagine, I would feel,” said Michelle Webb.

Laney returned to what she loves doing, playing with her toys.

“She knew where she was she went straight in and grabbed those toys,” added Webb.

