90 years later, Prohibition officially ending in Mississippi

In this June 30, 2020 file photo Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss. The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition, almost 90 years after alcohol was legalized in the United States. A new law allowing the possession of alcohol in every county in Mississippi was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition.

New legislation signed by Gov. Tate Reeves allows possession of alcohol in all of Mississippi’s 82 counties. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

The current law stipulates that every county in Mississippi is a dry county. However, local governments can hold elections where residents can vote to allow spirits if they want.

The new law will allow counties to do the opposite. All counties will automatically be wet, but residents can vote to be dry. There are 29 dry counties in the Mississippi now.

