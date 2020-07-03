90 years later, Prohibition officially ending in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition.

New legislation signed by Gov. Tate Reeves allows possession of alcohol in all of Mississippi’s 82 counties. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

The current law stipulates that every county in Mississippi is a dry county. However, local governments can hold elections where residents can vote to allow spirits if they want.

The new law will allow counties to do the opposite. All counties will automatically be wet, but residents can vote to be dry. There are 29 dry counties in the Mississippi now.

