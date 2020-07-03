Body found at West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police confirmed a body was found at a West Knoxville apartment Friday afternoon.

A witness at the Retreat West Hills apartments on Lake Brook Boulevard told WVLT News a foul odor prompted a call to authorities. They said they believe a well check revealed someone had died inside the apartment about one week prior to the discovery.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the death.

The identity of the person found dead has not been released.

