Gov. Lee gives Tenn. county mayors authority to issue mask mandates

Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday, giving county mayors the authority to issue local mask requirements.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday that gives county mayors authority to issue mask mandates.

Executive Order 54 applies to county mayors in 89 counties in Tennessee. The other six counties in the state already have the authority to make such a requirement as needed. Those counties are Sullivan, Knox, Hamilton, Davidson, Madison and Shelby.

“While our densely populated urban areas continue to have the highest COVID-19 case rates, our local governments expressed a need for greater flexibility in addressing a rise in cases and that includes setting stronger expectations around masks,” said Gov. Lee in a press release. “This targeted approach ensures we protect both lives and livelihoods and safely keep our economy open in Tennessee. We encourage every Tennessean across the state to use a face covering or mask, make sure to socially distance and wash hands frequently.”

