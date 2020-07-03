Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Man bit tip off officer’s nose during struggle, police say

Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer's nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer's nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest.

Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night.

While making a drug-related arrest late Monday night, a Gainesville officer was brutally injured. Kenton Thompson, 31,...

Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face. The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment.

Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.

