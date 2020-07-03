Advertisement

Greene Co. police searching for suspect after body found in wrecked vehicle

Police said they discovered the victim inside the vehicle when they arrived at the scene of the crash.
Jul. 3, 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Greene County officials are on the search for a suspect charged with second-degree murder after a body was discovered in a wrecked vehicle.

Dispatch said they received a call about a wreck on Freedom Road on June 29. The caller said they found a wrecked vehicle alongside the road, down an embankment, according to officials.

Deputies said they discovered the victim inside the vehicle when they arrived at the scene of the crash. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Adrian Kiser, 24, is being sought by officers for an active warrant of second-degree murder in connection to the incident. Investigators said Kiser’s last known location was in Johnson City.

Zachary Alan Richards and Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips have also been charged each with facilitation on second-degree murder and are currently being held on a $250,000 bond in Greene County.

Officials said Phillips is also being held on a violation of probation with no bond. Richards has a hold for Washington County, Tenn. for a Violation of Probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 798-1800.

