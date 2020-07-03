Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is using a new color-coded alert system to assess which counties may be seeing flare-ups of coronavirus cases and should take additional precautions. It's based on data such as cases, related hospital admissions and the proportion of cases connected to congregate settings, such as prisons or nursing homes. No counties were in the most concerning level, purple. Seven are labeled red, indicating very high risk and that people there should limit activity and wear masks while out. DeWine urged mask-wearing as coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb. He also outlined guidance for reopening schools, though many details are left up to the districts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says judges do not have to consider a defendant's current or future ability to pay when assessing court costs. The 5-2 decision issued Thursday says trial court judges already have broad discretion to waive, suspend or modify costs state law requires be imposed. Justices heard the case on appeal from the Second District Appeals Court in Dayton, which in a 2-1 vote said judges must consider a defendant's ability to pay. Justice Melody Stewart agreed with the Second District ruling in her dissent.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy was indicted Thursday and charged with kicking a restrained man in the head as the offender was being admitted into the county jail. Sgt. Jesse Franklin faces a misdemeanor assault charge, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. He's been suspended without pay. Prosecutors allege Franklin kicked Nick Ballanchino in the head June 9 after the man put up resistance to being searched at the jail. He was pinned to the ground by several deputies and handcuffed at the time. An attorney for Ballanchino's couldn’t immediately be identified.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Roman Catholic priest has been indicted in federal court on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland issued a statement Thursday alleging 40-year-old Robert McWilliams posed as a female online to contact boys, some of whom he knew from parishes where he served, and persuaded and threatened them to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. McWilliams also is accused of paying a boy he met on a social networking website for sex. A message seeking comment was left with McWilliams' attorney Thursday.